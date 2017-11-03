Bradley Beal on the Wizards' place in the East: 'I feel like we're the best team'

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards feel that this is their time.

Beal and his backcourt mate John Wall appeared on ESPN's "The Jump" Friday afternoon ahead of a marquee matchup with the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers, and host Paul Pierce asked about where the team stands in the Eastern Conference.

A confident Beal responded, "I feel like we're the best team."

"I always stand by it," Beal said of the statement, which he has made before. "Why would I sit here and say another team is better than my team. I'm not gonna sit here and do that."

That makes sense. Beal and Wall are one of the best backcourt duos in the league, and the Wizards are a very good team. And they should be confident in their abilities.

However, getting on national TV and claiming you're the best team in your conference two days after blowing a 22-point lead at home to a Phoenix Suns team that was on the second night of a road back-to-back is, well, interesting.

The Wizards are good, there's no doubt. And with the Cavs a complete mess, and the Celtics losing Gordon Hayward for the season, the door could be open for Washington to make a run in the East. But as for their claim of being the best in the conference, the Wizards are going to need to prove that in the playoffs.