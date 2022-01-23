Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen will be suspended one game for his flagrant 2 foul on Alex Caruso, the NBA announced Sunday. The incident, which happened during the Bucks' win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, resulted in a broken wrist for Caruso.

In the third quarter of that game, the Bulls got out on the break, and Caruso went hard to the rim after a pass from Ayo Dosunmu. As Caruso was in mid-air, Allen came flying in to try and block the shot, but ended up grabbing Caruso's arm. The contact wasn't egregious, but it was dangerous given the circumstances, and sent Caruso crashing to the floor with no way to brace himself.

Caruso played the rest of the game, but the Bulls announced on Saturday that further evaluation and imagining revealed a broken wrist. The injury, which requires surgery, will keep Caruso on the sidelines for 6-8 weeks. That's bad news for a Bulls team that is already without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, but the good news is Caruso should be back before the playoffs.

"Dude just grabbed me out of the air," Caruso said after the game. "It's kind of bulls--t. I don't know what else you can do about it."

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was also upset about the play, and called for the league to address the matter -- something that has now happened.

"It was really bad," Donovan said. "It was really, really bad. For Alex to be in the air like that for him to take him down like that, it could've ended his career. And he has a history of this. That to me was really dangerous, and I really hope the league takes a hard look at something like that because he could've really seriously hurt him."

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it's unlikely Allen would have been suspended if Caruso was uninjured. The Bucks' next game is on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.