Two Central Division foes will clash on Monday night as the Milwaukee Bucks host the Chicago Bulls. Milwaukee is 5-4 overall and 4-1 at home, while Chicago is 4-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Bucks have dominated recent meetings, going 18-3 over the last 21 regular-season matchups.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is favored by 9 points in the latest Bulls vs. Bucks odds, while the over/under is 228 points.

Bulls vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -9

Bulls vs. Bucks over/under: 228 points

Bulls vs. Bucks money line: Bulls: +313, Bucks: -407

Why the Bulls can cover

After starting the season 1-6 against the spread, the Bulls are undefeated versus the number over their last three games. On Sunday they defeated the Pistons 119-108 as DeMar DeRozan dropped 29 points, and both Nikola Vucevic (21 points, 12 rebounds) and Andre Drummond (11 points, 13 rebounds) had double-doubles.

The Bulls are creating havoc defensively, ranking third in steals and first in turnovers forced. They are also protecting the ball on the offensive end, averaging the fewest turnovers in the NBA. DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points per game, with Zach LaVine a tick behind him at 22.1 PPG. However, defensive ace Alex Caruso's status is unknown after he missed Monday's game with a toe injury.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has struggled all year to cover, going just 1-8 against the spread so far this season. It has dropped two in a row, including a 112-97 defeat to the Magic on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the losing side in the contest with 35 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks.

Damian Lillard (calf) didn't play in that game, and he's listed as probable for Monday. The former Blazer is averaging 24.3 PPG while Antetokounmpo is putting up 28.9 PPG. The Bucks rank 25th in defensive rating and points allowed per game as they've allowed at least 112 points in eight of nine games in 2023-24. A big reason for the Bucks' struggles is due to their weakness on the glass as the team ranks in the bottom three in offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds and total rebounds. See which team to pick here.

