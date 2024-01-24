We've got another exciting Central Division matchup on the NBA schedule as the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 30-13 overall and 19-4 at home, while Cleveland is 26-15 overall and 11-7 on the road. The Bucks have won nine of their last 10 games against the Cavaliers at home.

The Bucks are favored by 7 points in the latest Bucks vs. Cavaliers odds, and the over/under is 236.5 points.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers spread: Bucks -7

Bucks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 236.5 points

Bucks vs. Cavaliers money line: Bucks: -275, Cavaliers: +222

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers entered their tilt with the Magic with seven consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with eight. Cleveland was the clear victor by a 126-99 margin over Orlando. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Cavaliers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Donovan Mitchell, who dropped a double-double with 25 points and 13 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Sam Merrill, who went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points.

The Cavaliers are now 5-0 against the spread in their last five games and they're 7-3 ATS in their last 10 meetings with Milwaukee.

What you need to know about the Bucks

The Bucks walked away with a 122-113 victory over Detroit on Monday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double with 31 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists. Khris Middleton was another key contributor, scoring 26 points.

The Bucks could be without Antetokounmpo in this one, as he's currently listed as questionable (shoulder). Milwaukee enters Wednesday's contest ranked second in the Eastern Conference with a 30-13 record. The Bucks are scoring 124.6 points per game on average this season, which ranks second in the NBA.

How to make Bucks vs. Cavaliers picks

