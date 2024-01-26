The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16) will have revenge on their minds when they face the Milwaukee Bucks (31-13) on Friday night. This is the second game of a two-game series in Milwaukee between these teams, with the Bucks notching a 126-116 win on Wednesday. They have won three straight games and are 3.5 games back of Boston atop the Eastern Conference standings. Cleveland had its eight-game winning streak snapped in Wednesday's loss, falling to fifth place in the conference.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Bucks are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Bucks odds, while the over/under is 238 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers spread: Bucks -5.5

Bucks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 238 points

Bucks vs. Cavaliers money line: Bucks: -224, Cavaliers: +184

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has won six of its last seven games, going over 120 points in all six of those victories to find some of its best form of the season. The Bucks picked up consecutive road wins at Detroit last weekend before covering the 7.5-point spread in their 126-116 win over Cleveland on Wednesday. They were playing in their first game since the firing of head coach Adrian Griffin on Tuesday.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped up with 35 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season. He is one assist shy of posting four consecutive triple-doubles after finishing with nine assists in Saturday's win over Detroit. The Bucks are 17-3 in their last 20 home games, and they are 10-1 in their last 11 home games against the Cavaliers. They'll also get to face a Cavs team missing two of its top three scorers in Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee).

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland came up short on Wednesday, but it beat Milwaukee by 40 points at home nine days ago. That game came in the middle of an eight-game winning streak for the Cavaliers, who scored at least 109 points in all of those contests. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell finished with a team-high 23 points in Wednesday's loss, while center Jarrett Allen posted a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Mitchell leads Cleveland with 27.6 points and 6.2 assists per game, going over the 20-point mark in five of his last six games. Antetokounmpo was added to the injury report with back spasms, so he might not be at full strength if he plays on Friday. The Cavaliers have covered the spread in five of their last six games, while the Bucks have only covered once in their last six games.

