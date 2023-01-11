Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks welcome Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to State Farm Arena on Wednesday. The Hawks are 19-21 and 11-8 at home this season. The Bucks are 26-14 overall and 10-9 on the road, with three wins in the last four games. Khris Middleton (knee) and Serge Ibaka (personal) are out for the Bucks. Clint Capela (calf) is out for the Hawks.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bucks as 2.5-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 236 in the latest Bucks vs. Hawks odds. Before you make any Hawks vs. Bucks picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Bucks vs. Hawks spread: Bucks -2.5

Bucks vs. Hawks over/under: 236 points

Bucks vs. Hawks money line: Bucks -140, Hawks +118

MIL: The Bucks are 7-10-2 against the spread in road games

ATL: The Hawks are 7-10-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Bucks can cover



Milwaukee's defense is top-notch, and that is evidenced by both the eye test and the statistical profile. The Bucks are No. 3 in the NBA in defensive efficiency, giving up only 109.4 points per 100 possessions. Milwaukee is also elite in contesting shots, with opponents shooting only 45.1% from the floor, 51.3% on 2-point attempts, and 34.4% from 3-point range. The Bucks secure the defensive glass at a tremendous rate after forcing a missed shot, grabbing 74.1% of available rebounds.

Milwaukee also gives up only 21.2 free throw attempts and 22.7 assists per game with 5.4 blocked shots per contest. The Bucks are also facing an Atlanta squad that is dead-last in 3-pointers per game (10.3) and in the bottom five in 3-point accuracy (33.1%). The Hawks are also No. 25 in the league in free throw creation on a per-game basis.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta is led by point guard Trae Young, who is averaging 27.5 points and 9.8 assists per game this season. Young is a perennial contender to lead the NBA in assists, and the Hawks are in the top three of the NBA in turnovers (12.9 per game). Milwaukee is dead-last in turnover creation (12.3 per game) on defense, and the Hawks also rank in the top 10 in points in the paint (52.5 per game) and free throw accuracy (81.8%).

On defense, the Hawks should be able to create havoc in this matchup, ranking in the top 10 of the league with 15.2 takeaways per game and the Bucks landing at No. 25 in turnovers per game on offense. Atlanta is also in the top 10 of the league in 3-point accuracy allowed (34.5%) and blocked shots (5.1 per game).

