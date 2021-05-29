The Miami Heat will look to avoid being swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round in Game 4 on Saturday afternoon. The good news for the Heat is that the game is in Miami, so they'll have the support of their home fans, but the bad news is that that didn't matter in Game 3. Milwaukee won 113-84 and they'll be eager to end the series with the Heat so that they can prepare for what appears to be a looming second-round matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

In Game 4, Milwaukee will continue to ride its star trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, as all three have been playing extremely well. On the other side, the Heat will hope to get more from their own stars. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have both struggled mightily in the series. If those guys can get going, the Heat might be able to extend the series. If not, it could end on Sunday. With that said, here's everything you need to know about Game 4 between the Bucks and Heat.

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Miami Heat

Date: Saturday, May 29 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 29 | 1:30 p.m. ET Location: American Airlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

American Airlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

TNT | TNT Odds: MIA +170; MIL -190 | O/U: 221.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bucks: The series against the Heat has been going great for Milwaukee, except that it cost them a key player for the remainder of the playoffs. Starting shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is expected to miss the rest of the postseason with a tendon injury in his left foot that he suffered in Game 3. The injury occurred during the second quarter, with Milwaukee in full command against Miami. DiVincenzo drove past Goran Dragic, who fouled him. DiVincenzo stopped in pain before going up for the shot and he limped off the floor from there, never to return to the game. DiVincenzo provides the Bucks with floor spacing on offense and solid perimeter defense on the other end, so he'll certainly be missed. Plus, the Bucks aren't the deepest team, and now their rotation is even thinner. It might not matter much in this series, but it's a big storyline for the Bucks moving forward in the playoffs.

Heat: Game 1 was close, but the Heat have been completely outplayed over the past eight quarters, and they don't appear to have any answers. Bam Adebayo has been exposed for his lack of an offensive arsenal, and Jimmy Butler has the lowest plus/minus of every player in the series. If the Heat are going to turn things around in the series, it's going to have to start with those two. If they both have big bounce back performances in Game 4, the Heat could potentially extend the series. If both continue to play the way they have been, though, the Bucks will bring out the brooms.

Prediction

The Bucks have been the better team in the series, and the Heat haven't provided much reason to think that will change. Miami appears to be overmatched on both ends and unless they get herculean efforts from Butler and Adebayo, the Bucks will complete the sweep. Pick: Bucks -4.5