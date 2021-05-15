The Miami Heat will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 45-25 overall and 25-10 at home, while the Heat are 39-31 overall and 18-16 on the road.

Miami is favored by three points in the latest Heat vs. Bucks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 231.

Bucks vs. Heat spread: Bucks +3

Bucks vs. Heat over-under: 231 points

Bucks vs. Heat money line: Miami -160, Milwaukee +140

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee rolled to a 142-133 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a double-double on 40 points and 15 rebounds in addition to six assists. He has 41 double doubles this season. The Bucks are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and are one game behind the second-seeded Nets with two games remaining.

The Bucks have won 10 of their last 13 games. They lead the NBA in rebounding (48.2 per game). Antetokounmpo is posting totals of 28.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game entering the final weekend of the regular season.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, the Heat eased past the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, 106-94. Bam Adebayo almost dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 12 boards, and eight assists, and Jimmy Butler had 21 points along with five rebounds. Butler is questionable for Saturday's game with a back injury. Miami entered play on Saturday as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, a half game behind the fourth-seeded Hawks. The Heat have won four consecutive games.

Miami has won 11 of its last 14 games overall. Tyler Herro has shot 64 percent from 3-point range in his last four games. Kendrick Nunn (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game.

How to make Heat vs. Bucks picks

