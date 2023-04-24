The No. 8 seed Miami Heat will look to put the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in a 3-1 hole when they meet in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs on Monday. The Bucks (58-24) may still be without MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has missed most of the series after suffering an injured lower back early in Game 1. He's officially listed as questionable. Milwaukee has lost its last six games at Kaseya Center. The Heat (44-38), who had the seventh-best record in the conference, are 27-14 on their home court. Miami, who was already without point guard Tyler Herro, who suffered a broken hand in Game 1, lost guard Victor Oladipo with a knee injury in Game 3. Jimmy Butler (glute) is listed as questionable for Monday.

Tipoff from Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Heat lead the all-time regular-season series 75-51, and has a 10-6 edge in playoff games. Milwaukee is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 218. Before making any Heat vs. Bucks picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Bucks vs. Heat spread: Bucks -5.5

Bucks vs. Heat over/under: 218 points

Bucks vs. Heat money line: Bucks -250, Heat +205

MIL: The Bucks are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven Monday games

MIA: The Heat are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games

Why the Bucks can cover



With Antetokounmpo possibly missing another game, look for small forward Khris Middleton to pick up some of the scoring slack. Middleton is coming off a 23-point, six-assist and five-rebound effort in Saturday's Game 3 loss. He scored a team-high 33 points, while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out four assists in the opener. Although missing a good portion of the early regular-season schedule due to injury, Middleton played in 33 games, including 19 starts. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds and had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.3.

Also expected to power Milwaukee is point guard Jrue Holiday. He has posted a pair of double-doubles in the series, and scored 19 points in Game 3. He has four double-doubles in the past five games, including a 24-point, 11-assist performance in Game 2. In 67 regular-season games, including 65 starts, Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.6 minutes of action.

Why the Heat can cover

Despite that, Milwaukee isn't a lock to cover the Heat vs. Bucks spread. That's because Miami continues to dominate Milwaukee in the postseason. The Heat have won two of the three previous playoff meetings with the Bucks, including defeating Milwaukee in five games in the 2020 Eastern Conference semifinals. Center Bam Adebayo is coming off a double-double in Game 3, scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, while chipping in five assists, two steals and one block. He scored 22 points, grabbed nine boards and had seven assists in the series opener.

Also lighting up the Bucks is Butler, the former standout from Marquette. In three games this series, Butler is averaging 30 points, six assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals. In Game 3, he scored 30 points, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists. He registered a double-double in Game 1 with 35 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. In 64 regular-season games, all starts, Butler averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals.

