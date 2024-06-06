The Dallas Mavericks travel to TD Garden as they square off against the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Thursday evening. Dallas has been effective on the road this postseason, going 7-2 away from home and recording five straight road wins. Meanwhile, Boston has gone 6-2 at home in the 2024 NBA playoffs and the Celtics enter the NBA Finals 2024 having won seven consecutive games.

Celtics vs. Mavericks spread: Boston -6.5

Celtics vs. Mavericks over/under: 215.5 points

Celtics vs. Mavericks money line: Boston -250, Dallas +200

BOS: The total has gone Over in five of Boston's past six games

DAL: The Mavericks are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against Boston

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is able to impact the game consistently. Doncic is a three-level scorer with a limitless range. The 25-year-old also has pinpoint accuracy as a facilitator to create good opportunities for his teammates. In the Western Conference finals, Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. On May 28, Doncic racked up 28 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Timberwolves.

Dallas' offense has been effective in multiple aspects, with Doncic being the engine. The Mavericks average 107.9 points and 22.4 assists in the postseason, while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, defensively, the Mavericks are holding opponents to 103.9 points in the playoffs and forcing them to shoot 32% from 3-point land. See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

Center Al Horford gives Boston a veteran clog in the frontcourt. Horford is able to stretch the floor due to his jumper and does a good job fighting for rebounds. He stepped up in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (calf), who went down in the first round. In the Eastern Conference finals versus the Pacers, Horford averaged 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and made 39% of his 3-pointers. On May 25 versus Indiana, he had 25 points, five boards, and went 7-of-12 from downtown.

Guard Payton Pritchard provides a nice boost off the bench. Pritchard has the offensive skillset to score in bunches from time to time and owns a smooth jumper. He's scored in double figures in five playoff games thus far. In the Game 2 win over the Pacers, Pritchard tallied 12 points, two assists, and knocked down both 3-pointers. In the 2024 NBA playoffs, he's averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 assists, and shooting 45% from beyond the arc. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 220 combined points.

