The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday evening in a potential playoff preview in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte is 30-30 this season, with Milwaukee entering the night with a 37-23 overall record. LaMelo Ball (wrist), Gordon Hayward (foot) and Malik Monk (ankle) are out for Charlotte. Milwaukee's injury report is clean.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Charlotte. William Hill Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a nine-point road favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222 in the latest Bucks vs. Hornets odds.



Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Hornets vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Hornets spread: Bucks -9

Bucks vs. Hornets over-under: 222 points

MIL: The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

CHA: The Hornets are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Bucks can cover



The Bucks are a devastating offensive team, scoring more than 1.16 points per possession for the season. Milwaukee ranks in the top three in both effective field goal percentage (56.6 percent) and 3-point shooting accuracy (39.4 percent), and its shot profile is excellent. The Bucks are also above-average on the offensive glass, securing 27.1 percent of their own missed shots, and they win the possession battle by turning the ball over on only 13.7 percent of offensive trips.

Milwaukee can also benefit from shaky parts of Charlotte's defense, including No. 30 rankings in 2-point shooting allowed (55.0 percent) and assists allowed (27.3 per game) this season. On the defensive side, the Bucks lead the NBA in free throw rate allowed, with top-three marks in defensive rebound rate (75.6 percent), fast break points allowed (10.4 per game) and points allowed in the paint (43.0 per game). They are physical and talented, with a top-eight mark in defensive efficiency (109.8 points allowed per 100 possessions).

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte has notable strengths, even amid injury absences to some of its top players. The Hornets are above-average in shooting efficiency, posting an effective field goal shooting mark of 53.8 percent, and they are a top-10 offensive rebounding team, securing 27.2 percent of their own missed shots. Charlotte is also a wonderful passing team, ranking in the top five in assists (26.9 per game) and No. 2 in assist percentage (67.2 percent).

Milwaukee can be vulnerable to 3-point shooting from the opposition, yielding 37.4 percent for the season, and Charlotte is converting at a 37.7 percent clip. On the defensive end, the Hornets rely on a sky-high turnover creation rate of 15.0 percent. Charlotte is also a top-five team in preventing free throw attempts, and the Bucks land in the NBA's bottom tier in both free throw generation (20.9 attempts per game) and accuracy (75.8 percent).

