Bucks vs. Magic odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 9 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Bucks and Magic. Here are the results:
The Orlando Magic will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 20-3 overall and 10-1 at home, while Orlando is 11-11 overall and 3-7 on the road. The Bucks are on a 14-game winning streak and own the best record in the NBA. The Magic are on their best run of the season, coming in on a four-game winning streak. Milwaukee is favored by 12 points in the latest Bucks vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 219. Before entering any Magic vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 7 on a blistering 15-3 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Bucks vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The model knows Milwaukee took its contest against the Los Angeles Clippers last week by a conclusive 119-91 score. The Bucks' success was spearheaded by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Khris Middleton, who had 17 points and five assists in addition to six boards.
Antetokounmpo is leading the Eastern Conference at 30.8 points per game and is averaging 31.9 during the 14-game winning streak that started on Nov. 10.
Meanwhile, Orlando didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Cleveland, but still walked away with a 93-87 win. Terrence Ross scored 21 points, his second consecutive game of at least 20 points and his third of the season.
Evan Fournier leads the Magic with 19.7 points per game, while Nikola Vucevic is averaging 11.6 rebounds per game to go along with 17.1 points.
The Bucks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3, which places them first in the league. As for Orlando, the Magic enter the matchup with only 102.6 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league.
So who wins Bucks vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bucks vs. Magic spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
