Bucks vs. Mavericks odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 16 predictions from model on 16-7 roll

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will aim to extend the NBA's longest winning streak on Monday when they play host to the Dallas Mavericks. Eric Bledsoe (fibula) will miss the game for the Bucks, but the bigger injury concern comes on the Dallas side, where Luka Doncic (ankle) will miss his first game of the 2019-20 season. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Sportsbooks list the Bucks as 11-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227 in the Mavericks vs. Bucks odds.

Bucks vs. Mavericks spread: Bucks -11

Bucks vs. Mavericks over-under: 227 points

Bucks vs. Mavericks money line: Milwaukee -749, Dallas +520

DAL: Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 28 points in Mavs' last game

MIL: Last loss took place on Nov. 8 against the Utah Jazz

Why the Mavericks can cover

The model knows that the Mavericks are a different team without Doncic at the helm, making it difficult to evaluate Dallas based on a lack of information this season. However, the Mavs performed admirably on Saturday against the Miami Heat, taking a tough team to overtime with Doncic appearing for only two minutes of action.

While Doncic is a massive part of the equation, the Mavericks can take solace in having one of the NBA's best offenses, with top-five marks virtually across the board when evaluating their efficiency. In addition, Dallas should have success in ending possessions defensively, with a top-10 mark in the NBA in defensive rebounding compared to a paltry figure for the Bucks on the offensive glass. If it can win the rebounding battle, Dallas will have a great chance to keep this game competitive and cover the Bucks vs. Mavericks spread.

Why the Bucks can cover

The model is also aware that the Bucks are the hottest team in the NBA at the moment and Milwaukee gets it done on both ends of the floor. Mike Budenholzer's team enters as a top-three unit on both offense and defense, bludgeoning opponents into submission. On the offensive end, Antetokounmpo is the unquestioned centerpiece, and he helps Milwaukee to a league-leading 56.1 percent effective field goal percentage. Beyond the talent, though, the Bucks do all of the little things, including above-average rankings in avoiding turnovers and generating free throw attempts.

Defensively, the Bucks are already elite but they'll face a Mavericks team that should be easier to defend without Doncic. Dallas still has firepower with options like Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Mavericks are well-coached. Still, the Bucks currently lead the NBA in both defensive rating and defensive rebound rate, with top-five marks in deterring quality shots and avoiding fouls.

