The Milwaukee Bucks will look to continue their recent dominance over the Indiana Pacers when they meet in NBA action on Monday afternoon. The Bucks (27-16) have won the last eight meetings with Indiana and 12 of 13. The Pacers (23-21) have lost three games in a row, including a 130-112 decision to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Milwaukee has lost two in a row, losing back-to-back games at Miami, including a 111-95 decision on Saturday. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has missed the last two games, is expected to return to the Bucks' lineup.

Tip-off from Fiserv Forum is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Bucks are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 231.5.

Pacers vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -10.5

Pacers vs. Bucks over/under: 231.5 points

IND: The Pacers are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games playing on one day's rest

MIL: The Bucks are 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games

Why the Bucks can cover



Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee, averaging 31 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and nearly one block per game. He has registered 25 double-doubles and two triple-doubles this season. The second triple-double came on Jan. 4 against Toronto, when he scored 30 points, grabbed 21 rebounds and dished out 10 assists. Antetokounmpo has scored 40 or more points eight times, and has reached 30-plus points in 21 games.

Point guard Jrue Holiday is also a formidable force on the offensive end. In 32 games, including 30 starts, Holiday is averaging 18.3 points, 7.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He registered back-to-back double-doubles against Miami. On Thursday, he scored 24 points, while dishing out 11 assists, and followed that up with 12 points and 10 assists on Saturday.

Why the Pacers can cover

Shooting guard Buddy Hield is one of five Indiana players averaging double-figure scoring. Hield averages 18 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and one steal per game. He scored 31 points and grabbed eight boards in a loss at New York on Wednesday. Hield has two double-doubles on the year, including a 22-point, 11-rebound effort at Portland on Dec. 4.

With point guard and leading scorer Tyrese Haliburton sidelined with a sprained left elbow and left knee bruise, Indiana will look for shooting guard Benedict Mathurin to pick up some of the scoring slack. He has been red hot since the Haliburton injury, scoring 26 points in a loss to Atlanta and 16 points in a loss to Memphis. He scored a season-high 32 points in a win at Brooklyn on Oct. 29. For the season, Mathurin averages 17.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

