Bucks vs. Raptors odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 25 predictions from proven model on 47-30 roll

The Toronto Raptors (42-15) play host to the Milwaukee Bucks (49-8) on Tuesday night in a highly-anticipated matchup. The Raptors enter the game as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, with the Bucks enjoying a comfortable lead on the field as the No. 1 overall team in the NBA this season. From an injury standpoint, Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (finger) are unavailable to play for Toronto. Kyle Korver (back) is out for Milwaukee, while Brook Lopez (back) is probable.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Sportsbooks list the Bucks as one-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 231.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Raptors odds. Before making any Raptors vs. Bucks picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Bucks vs. Raptors spread: Bucks -1

Bucks vs. Raptors over-under: 231.5 points

Bucks vs. Raptors money line: Bucks -122, Raptors -101

MIL The Bucks are 7-2 against the spread in the last nine game

TOR: The Raptors are 8-4 against the spread in the last 12 games

Why the Bucks can cover

The model has considered that Milwaukee is an excellent team, even when accounting for the difficulty of a road back-to-back. The Bucks boast the No. 1 defense in the NBA by a solid margin, with top-tier marks in effective field goal percentage allowed and defensive rebounding. Milwaukee is also one of the best teams in the league at keeping opponents away from the free-throw line, which helps to maintain overall efficiency.

On the offensive side, Giannis Antetokounmpo keys an elite-level unit, with top-three overall efficiency and a league-leading mark in effective field goal percentage. The Bucks are also very good at protecting the ball and avoiding turnovers, which helps to mitigate their lack of offensive rebounding.

Why the Raptors can cover

Even so, Milwaukee isn't a lock to cover the Bucks vs. Raptors spread. The model also understands that the Raptors are a tremendous team in their own right, even if Toronto is overshadowed by Milwaukee in the standings. Pascal Siakam leads the way for Nick Nurse's team, averaging 23.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and he is flanked by fantastic guard play from Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, with both guards averaging more than 16 points and seven assists per contest.

That trio headlines a very good offensive team that ranks in the top 10 in shooting efficiency. On the other end, the Raptors are even better, forming a tremendous overall defense that helped to lead them to the 2019 NBA title. Toronto lands in the top three of the NBA in creating turnovers and contesting shots, both of which will be key against an impressive Milwaukee offense.

How to make Bucks vs. Raptors picks

