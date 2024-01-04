Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs host a nationally televised matchup on Thursday evening. The Spurs welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to Frost Bank Center for the second and final regular season tilt between the two teams in 2023-24. Milwaukee won the first meeting on Dec. 19, and the Bucks currently occupy the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference as they arrive on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Spurs are 5-28 overall and aiming to stop a three-game losing skid.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in San Antonio. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Bucks as 9-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 248 in the latest Bucks vs. Spurs odds. Before you make any Spurs vs. Bucks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Bucks vs. Spurs spread: Bucks -9

Bucks vs. Spurs over/under: 248 points

Bucks vs. Spurs money line: Bucks -439, Spurs +340

MIL: The Bucks are 3-1 against the spread with no rest

SAS: The Spurs are 6-10 against the spread in home games

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks won the first matchup in mid-December, soundly outplaying the Spurs in the process. Milwaukee scored 1.2 points per possession on offense, generating 34 assists and committing only seven turnovers. The Bucks also produced 22 fast-break points and 16 second-chance points while playing strong defense. Milwaukee allowed San Antonio to score only 1.08 points per possession, and the Bucks created 11 steals and 16 overall turnovers in the game.

The Bucks are also potent on offense on the whole this season, producing at a top-five level while generating nearly 1.2 points per possession. Milwaukee uses the free throw line effectively, averaging more than 26 attempts per game, and the Bucks rank in the top three of the league in field goal percentage and 2-point percentage. Adrian Griffin's team is also highly effective from 3-point range, landing in the top eight of the NBA in 3-pointers per game and 3-point percentage.

Why the Spurs can cover

The Spurs are led by a dynamic rookie in Victor Wembanyama. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has scored 20 points or more in three consecutive games, and Wembanyama is averaging 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.1 blocked shots per game. That leads the NBA in blocked shots, and Wembanyama also leads the league in defensive rebound percentage (30.1%). Wembanyama has also been flying high across the last 15 games, averaging 19.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.7 blocked shots.

Wembanyama keys a San Antonio offense which has three players averaging at least 18 points per game. The Spurs are also in the top five of the league with 29.0 assists per game, and San Antonio is in the top 10 with 44.6 fast break points per game. San Antonio is also facing a Milwaukee defense that is not dominant overall. The Bucks are in the bottom five of the league in turnover creation and steals, and Milwaukee is also below-average in defensive rebound rate.

How to make Spurs vs. Bucks picks

