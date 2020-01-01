Bucks vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 1 predictions from advanced computer model

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 30-5 overall and 16-2 at home, while Minnesota is 12-20 overall and 8-9 on the road. The Bucks have matched the 1971-72 team for the best start in franchise history. The Timberwolves have lost 12 of their past 14 games. Milwaukee is favored by 18 points in the latest Bucks vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over-under is set at 223. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Bucks and Bulls were close at halftime on Monday, but Milwaukee turned it on in the second half with 68 points in a 123-102 win. Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a double-double on 23 points and 10 rebounds along with six dimes. He was returning from a two-game absence because of a back injury.

Khris Middleton scored 25 against the Bulls. Eric Bledsoe returned from an eight-game layoff because of a leg injury and added 15.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Timberwolves ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday in a 122-115 over Brooklyn. Shabazz Napier (season-high 24 points) was the top scorer for the Timberwolves. Gorgui Dieng had 20 rebounds, one short of his career high.

Andrew Wiggins has missed the past two games with an illness and his status is uncertain for tonight. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is expected to miss his eighth consecutive game. The Bucks steamrolled the Timberwolves 134-106 on Nov. 4 and have won nine of the past 11 meetings

The Bucks enter the game with a 48.5 field goal percentage, best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Timberwolves have only been able to knock down 43.3 percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league.

