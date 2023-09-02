Perhaps no player epitomizes the shift in the concept of the modern NBA big man more than Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond. A two-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA selection, Drummond has led the league in rebounding four times in his 11 NBA seasons ... and yet he's been relegated to a deep bench role for the past few years of his career despite still being able to put up impressive per-minute numbers.

The fact that he's struggled to get consistent minutes hasn't shaken Drummond's confidence, however. The 6-10 former No. 9 overall pick recently appeared on The Comfortable Pod, and said that he believes he's worthy of entry into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

"I used to play 40-plus minutes. I was a star -- All-Star, All-NBA, I've done it. Hall of Fame candidate, best rebounder ever ... I'm the best ever," Drummond said. "I've done great in my career. I think I have a chance to be a Hall of Fame player due to what I've done in my career. Actually, I'm pretty sure I'm in the top 20 for being in the Hall of Fame, so I have a great chance."

Drummond's claim of being the best rebounder ever might seem hyperbolic, but it's actually completely accurate -- at least according to one statistic. He's the all-time NBA leader in total rebound percentage, according to Basketball Reference, ahead of Dennis Rodman, Reggie Evens, Rudy Gobert and DeAndre Jordan.

All-time NBA Leaders Rebound Pct. Andre Drummond 24.85% Dennis Rodman 23.44% Reggie Evans 21.87% Rudy Gobert 21.66% DeAndre Jordan 21.56%

It must be frustrating for a player like Drummond, who has always put up big-time stats (13.2 points, 12.7 rebounds 1.4 blocks for his career), to fall out of the rotation for team after team in the twilight of his career. But the modern NBA has put a premium on big men who can either protect the rim or switch onto smaller players defensively (hopefully both), and Drummond has never excelled in either category. Also, despite his many optimistic proclamations over the years, Drummond has never become a consistent 3-point shooter.

Even taking into account his solid run as one of the best centers in the league with the Detroit Pistons, Drummond's Hall of Fame chances are likely slim to none. Basketball Reference currently lists him with a 0.091% chance of getting in, and it doesn't seem like he's going to get the opportunity to have a consistent role for the remainder of his NBA career.

Drummond averaged six points and 6.6 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game for the Bulls last season, and has one year remaining on his contract.