The Chicago Bulls (23-26) and the Los Angeles Clippers (28-25) match up in a cross-conference battle on Tuesday night. The Bulls snapped their two-game losing streak, defeating the Orlando Magic 128-109 on Saturday. Los Angeles had its five-game win streak snapped on Sunday when the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Clippers 122-99.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Clippers as a 3-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Bulls odds. The over/under for total points is set at 226.

Clippers vs. Bulls spread: Los Angeles -3

Clippers vs. Bulls Over-Under: 226 points

Clippers vs. Bulls money line: Los Angeles -155, Chicago +130

LAC: Clippers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games playing on 1 days rest

CHI: Bulls are 6-1-1 ATS in their last 8 home games



Why the Bulls can cover

Forward DeMar DeRozan is an athletic scoring weapon who knows how to attack the defense and create easy looks at the rim. The five-time All-Star has a knack for drawing contact and consistently getting to the free-throw line. DeRozan averages 26.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while attempting 7.9 free throws a game. On Sunday, he finished with 32 points and eight assists.

Guard Zach LaVine is a three-level scorer who owns outstanding athleticism. LaVine can glide to the rim easily to go along with a reliable jumper from the perimeter, and the UCLA product has a quick first step to get past defenders. He logs 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. On Jan. 28, he supplied 32 points and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Why the Clippers can cover

Forward Kawhi Leonard is a complete and impactful presence on the floor who has the offensive gameplan to score at will from anywhere. The five-time All-Star selection patiently dissects the defense to create offense for himself and his teammates. Leonard averages 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per contest. He's racked up 30-plus in three of his last five matchups.

Forward Norman Powell is an active and energetic defender who has great lateral quickness and is able to defend multiple positions very well. The UCLA product spaces the floor and owns a smooth release from beyond the arc. He averages 16.2 points and is shooting 42.5% from 3-point land. On Jan. 24, Powell put up 22 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

