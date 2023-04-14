Teams looking to earn the right to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs clash on Friday in a 2023 NBA Play-in Tournament game when the Chicago Bulls battle the Miami Heat. The Bulls (41-42), who defeated the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Wednesday in a play-in matchup, won all three regular-season matchups with Miami by double figures. The Heat (44-39), who dropped a 116-105 decision to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, would be the first team with the seventh-best record in their conference during the play-in tournament era to not make the postseason if they lose to Chicago.

Tipoff from Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 7 p.m. ET. Chicago leads the all-time regular-season series 63-62, and holds an 18-13 edge in playoff games. Miami is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bulls vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 209. Before making any Heat vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Bulls vs. Heat spread: Heat -5.5

Bulls vs. Heat over/under: 209 points

Bulls vs. Heat money line: Bulls +185, Heat -225

CHI: The Bulls are 4-0 against the spread in their last four Friday games

MIA: The Heat are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games against a team with a losing road record

Why the Heat can cover

Small forward Jimmy Butler, who has missed some practice time due to personal reasons, is expected back on Friday. He is averaging a team-high 22.9 points per game, and is averaging 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 64 games, all starts. Butler has reached double-figure scoring in 63 games, including 43 with 20 or more points, and 10 with 30 or more. He has also registered 11 double-doubles. In two games against the Bulls this season, Butler averaged 24 points, 7.5 rebounds and two assists.

Center Bam Adebayo has also had a solid season. In 75 games, all starts, he is averaging 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals. He has reached double-digit scoring in 73 games, including 37 in which he had 20 or more points. Adebayo scored 30 or more 10 times, and registered 11 double-doubles. In three games against Chicago, he averaged 20.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and four assists.

Why the Bulls can cover

Despite that, Miami isn't a lock to cover the Bulls vs. Heat spread. That's because shooting guard Zach LaVine is coming off a monster game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. In that game, he poured in 39 points, grabbed six rebounds and had three assists as Chicago wiped out a double-digit first-half deficit to defeat Toronto. In 77 games, all starts, LaVine averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 35.9 minutes. In two games against Miami this year, he is averaging 19.5 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Also leading the Bulls is small forward DeMar DeRozan. He scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked two shots against Toronto on Wednesday. For the season, he is averaging 24.5 points, 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 74 games, all starts. He has scored 20 or more points 53 times on the year, and has five double-doubles. In three games against the Heat this year, he averaged 28.3 points, eight assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

