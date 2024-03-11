The Chicago Bulls will face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the United Center. Chicago is 31-33 overall and 16-15 at home, while Dallas is 36-28 overall and 17-13 on the road. The Bulls are currently the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Mavericks are the No. 8 seed in the West but just a game behind the Suns for the No. 6 seed to get out of the NBA play-in tournament.

Chicago has won and covered the spread in two of its last three head-to-head matchups with the Mavericks. However, Dallas is favored by 4 points in the latest Bulls vs. Mavericks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 233 points. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Dallas vs. Chicago. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavericks vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Mavericks spread: Bulls +4

Bulls vs. Mavericks over/under: 233 points

Bulls vs. Mavericks money line: Bulls: +146, Mavericks: -176

Bulls vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Bulls

After a string of three wins, the Bulls' good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 112-102 to the Los Angeles Clippers. DeMar DeRozan dropped a double-double on 24 points and 10 assists in the loss, while Nikola Vucevic posted one of his own on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

However, Chicago shot just 43.0% from the floor for the game while Los Angeles shot 50.0% from the field and won the rebounding battle 45-38. During their three-game winning streak prior to Saturday's loss, the Bulls were shooting 41.1% from the 3-point line while limiting opponents to 29.4% shooting from beyond the arc. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, Dallas enjoyed a cozy 142-124 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. It was another big night for Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. It was Doncic's 16th triple-double of the season, and he's now averaging 34.7 points, 9.8 assists and 9.0 rebounds per game.

He's also shooting a career-high 49.7% from the floor and 38.0% from the 3-point line. However, Dallas is only 4-5 since the NBA All-Star break, and it's been the defensive end where the Mavericks have struggled. Opponents are averaging 124.3 points during that nine-game stretch while shooting 50.3% from the floor and 41.6% from deep. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

DeRozan will likely loom large in the final result, win or lose. On the year, he has averaged 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Mavericks are 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 games when favored on the road.

The Mavericks are 19-11 against the spread in their last 30 games when on the road.

The Bulls are 15-15-1 against the spread in their last 31 games when at home.

How to make Bulls vs. Mavericks picks

The model has simulated Bulls vs. Mavs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Mavs vs. Bulls, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 64-40 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.