Teams looking to extend their seasons meet in a must-win NBA Eastern Conference Play-In matchup when the Chicago Bulls battle the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The winner will then play again on Friday in another must-win matchup for the right to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. The Bulls (40-42), who placed third in the Central Division, were ousted by Milwaukee 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs last season. The Raptors (41-41), who were fifth in the Atlantic Division, lost to Philadelphia 4-2 in the opening round of the postseason last year. Chicago leads the all-time regular-season series 55-47, but Toronto won two of three during the regular season, including both matchups at Scotiabank Arena.

Tip-off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Raptors are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Bulls vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 212.5.

Bulls vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -5.5

Bulls vs. Raptors over/under: 212.5 points

Bulls vs. Raptors money line: Bulls +185, Raptors -225

CHI: The Bulls are 6-2-1 against the spread in their last nine road games

TOR: The Raptors are 15-5-1 ATS in their last 21 home games

Why the Raptors can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam helps power the Raptors and averaged career highs of 24.2 points and 5.8 assists this season, leading to his second NBA All-Star selection. He also led the league in minutes played (37.4) for the second year in a row. He is one of four players in the NBA to average 20-plus points, 7-plus rebounds and 5-plus assists. In one game against Chicago this season, he scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists.

Also helping lead Toronto is shooting guard Fred VanVleet. In 69 games, all starts, he averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He also ranked third in the NBA in steals at 1.78 per game, and was fifth in minutes (36.7). In three games against the Bulls, VanVleet averaged 20 points, eight assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Why the Bulls can cover

Despite that, Toronto isn't a lock to cover the Bulls vs. Raptors spread. That's because Zach LaVine has had a solid season, averaging 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 35.9 minutes in 77 games. LaVine has played well against Toronto. In two games against the Raptors, he averaged 23.5 points, four assists and 1.5 steals, while connecting on 53.1% of his field goals. He is coming off a 17-point performance in a 103-81 win over Detroit on Sunday.

Also having a solid season for Chicago is small forward DeMar DeRozan. The former Raptor is averaging 24.5 points, 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 74 games, all starts. He has scored 20 or more points 52 times on the year, and has five double-doubles. In 13 career games against Toronto, he is averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

