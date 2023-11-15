Zach LaVine is at the start of his seventh season with the Chicago Bulls but could be set to join a new team before the 2023-24 campaign is up. The dynamic combo guard spoke about the rumors that he's open to being moved on Wednesday and didn't refute the claims.

"That's why I have representatives like Rich Paul. If he speaks on my behalf, that's my agent. That's who I obviously have my camp with. They talk to Artūras (Karnišovas) and them," LaVine said. "My job is to go out here and play. Simple as that."

LaVine has grown a ton as a player since the Minnesota Timberwolves traded him in 2017. He's averaged 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game as a Bull en route to a pair of All-Star appearances. However, playoff success has eluded him.

He faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks in his only career playoff series in 2021 and the eventual champs routed his Bulls 4-1. Chicago endured a four-year playoff drought before that let-down and this season's 4-7 start isn't encouraging given the influx of up-and-coming talent in the Eastern Conference. A change of scenery might be best for both parties.

LaVine will still have two years left on his five-year, $215 million contract after this season and could be a key piece for a team that's built to win now. Whether the Bulls receive a desirable package remains to be seen, though.