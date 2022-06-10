The New York Knicks are apparently thinking about a reunion with Carmelo Anthony for next season. As the 38-year-old veteran becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer, the Knicks having internal discussions about bringing him back, according to the New York Post. However, while the Knicks have talked about the idea, the franchise is reportedly more focused on building a playoff-contending team.

Anthony averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while coming off the bench for the Lakers last season, and has been a productive role player the last few seasons for L.A. and the Trail Blazers. The Knicks could certainly use his shot making off the bench. However, bringing Anthony back shouldn't be at the top of New York's to-do list this summer.

After finishing the season with a 37-45 record and missing the playoffs entirely, the Knicks have bigger problems than arranging a potential farewell tour for Anthony. The Knicks have yet to find an adequate point guard to be the offensive initiator for this team. They brought in Kemba Walker on a cheap deal last summer thinking he could rejuvenate his career after battling several injuries. But those injuries persisted, and he played in just 37 games. At one point he was removed from the rotation entirely for his poor play.

Aside from that, there's been questions regarding Julius Randle's status with the team moving forward. After being named an All-Star last season and earning the league's Most Improved Player in 2021, Randle's production took a step backward this season. Back in March, it was reported that Randle could "angle for a trade" after a lackluster year with the Knicks. There's also the impending restricted free agency of big man Mitchell Robinson that could have an impact on New York's roster next season. He could get a four-year deal worth over $55 million, but The Athletic and SNY reported that the Knicks haven't been close to offering him that much.

Looking ahead to this offseason, targeting a point guard should be one of the top priorities for the Knicks, whether that's through free agency or via trades. One name that's consistently been linked to New York is Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Knicks recently hired Brunson's father, Rick Brunson, as an assistant coach under Tom Thibodeau, and there's been several reports suggesting that Brunson could be one of their top targets this summer.

It's clear this summer is going to be a busy one for the Knicks, but figuring out what to do at the point guard position and deciding the future of guys like Randle and Robinson should come before thinking about bringing in Anthony.