Carmelo Anthony's return to the NBA draws excitement (and jokes) on Twitter
Melo is finally back and he's already got the people going
Talk of Carmelo Anthony making his return to the NBA has been floating around for over a year but it's finally happening. On Thursday night, it was reported that Anthony had agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Anthony, 35, last played an NBA game in November 2018, then as a member of the Houston Rockets. His tenure with the Rockets lasted just 10 games before the two sides decided to part ways, and it took just about a year for Anthony to find another landing spot despite his clear interest in returning to basketball.
Now, after rampant speculation over where Carmelo could land -- and if he can still be considered a positive addition -- he's back on the scene, and NBA fans have feelings about it.
Plenty of reactions have skewed toward positive, with many fans excited about Melo's return. This isn't necessarily surprising, especially considering Anthony can deliver plenty of entertainment and drama, for better or for worse.
That being said, plenty of others were quick to joke about Melo's return with the expectation that his Portland experience would flame out. That's also not entirely surprising considering how Anthony's past few seasons have gone in Oklahoma City and Houston.
And then some others were just excited Melo wasn't teaming up with LeBron James in Los Angeles.
Regardless of where you fall on the Melo reaction spectrum, it seems the Blazers are happy to have him, especially considering they've been trying to land his services for the past few years. They might be able to use him with injuries decimating the front court, and a slow start out of the gate, so why not take a shot and hope for the best? That is the Carmelo Anthony special, after all.
