Carmelo Anthony's return to the NBA draws excitement (and jokes) on Twitter

Talk of Carmelo Anthony making his return to the NBA has been floating around for over a year but it's finally happening. On Thursday night, it was reported that Anthony had agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anthony, 35, last played an NBA game in November 2018, then as a member of the Houston Rockets. His tenure with the Rockets lasted just 10 games before the two sides decided to part ways, and it took just about a year for Anthony to find another landing spot despite his clear interest in returning to basketball.

Now, after rampant speculation over where Carmelo could land -- and if he can still be considered a positive addition -- he's back on the scene, and NBA fans have feelings about it.

Plenty of reactions have skewed toward positive, with many fans excited about Melo's return. This isn't necessarily surprising, especially considering Anthony can deliver plenty of entertainment and drama, for better or for worse.

Carmelo Anthony getting his farewell tour despite the NBA’s best efforts to blackball him pic.twitter.com/Vsy9jh1lKf — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 15, 2019

Ive watched 3 weeks of NBA basketball and can confidently say Carmelo Anthony is better than at least 78 players I’ve seen. Confidently. — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) November 8, 2019

Carmelo Anthony is finally back in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/1QUKyvte7h — SportsTalkFeed (@SportsTalkFeed) November 15, 2019

That being said, plenty of others were quick to joke about Melo's return with the expectation that his Portland experience would flame out. That's also not entirely surprising considering how Anthony's past few seasons have gone in Oklahoma City and Houston.

The Blazers, negotiating with Carmelo Anthony:



Melo: “Would I have to play defense?”



POR: “No.”



Melo: “Would I have to pass?”



POR: “No.”



Melo: “What happens if I launch a bunch of bricks in the playoffs?”



POR: “That would mean you’re fitting right in.”



Melo: “Sweet! Deal!” — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) November 15, 2019

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum: YO MELO IM OPEN



Carmelo Anthony: pic.twitter.com/hS23Zj25jx — Yoshi (@msuyoshi) November 15, 2019

I posted this last night after the loss and now it's even more ironic with Melo coming in #RipCity #Blazers #CarmeloAnthony pic.twitter.com/CsKDwogstn — Sergio Meadows (@MeadowsSergio) November 15, 2019

And then some others were just excited Melo wasn't teaming up with LeBron James in Los Angeles.

Carmelo Anthony WILL NOT be a Los Angeles Laker for the foreseeable future.pic.twitter.com/mwAlqBPfQT — Juan Matías (@juanmatias1999) November 15, 2019

Regardless of where you fall on the Melo reaction spectrum, it seems the Blazers are happy to have him, especially considering they've been trying to land his services for the past few years. They might be able to use him with injuries decimating the front court, and a slow start out of the gate, so why not take a shot and hope for the best? That is the Carmelo Anthony special, after all.