Cavaliers All-Star point man Kyrie Irving reportedly asks the club to trade him
With the club reportedly pursuing Derrick Rose and LeBron James vexed, this news hits hard
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has asked the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade him, according to a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Friday afternoon.
The news came out of nowhere, shocking everyone in the NBA world, including even LeBron James, who according to Windhorst's report, was "blindsided" by the news. Via ESPN:
Kyrie Irving is ready to end his run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as league sources told ESPN that the guard has asked the team to trade him.
James was informed of Irving's request and was blindsided and disappointed, sources said. Other members of the team have learned of Irving's intentions in recent days as well.
Apperently, Irving no longer wants to play with LeBron anymore, as he wants to go somewhere else where he can be a "focal point."
The request came last week and was made to Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Irving has expressed that he wants to go play in a situation where he can be a more focal point and no longer wants to play alongside LeBron James, sources said.
This news brings new meaning to Kyrie's comments the other day, when he said that the Cavaliers were in a "peculiar place." If they weren't then, well they certainly are now.
Now, the Cavaliers must deal with the unenviable (and difficult) task of figuring out a deal that makes sense for both themselves and Irving.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs are one of Irving's preferred destinations, with Chris Haynes adding Minnesota, New York and Miami.
Kyrie reportedly also had interest in moving to Chicago as well, though that was before they traded away Jimmy Butler to Minnesota.
A few of those, specifically San Antonio and Minnesota, don't really seem to mesh with his desire to be more of a focal point, as each team already has a star in place -- though they are places where he could win.
-
LeBron devastated by Kyrie trade request
Apparently James wasn't aware that Kyrie was considering a change of scenery
-
Knicks won't trade Kristaps for Kyrie?
The Knicks reportedly have interest in the Cavs star, but do not want to give up their uni...
-
Evaluating possible Irving destinations
The Knicks, Spurs, Timberwolves and Heat are reportedly his preferred teams
-
Report: Wizards, Wall agree to extension
It appears Wall will be in Washington for a long time
-
Report: Koby Altman to be new Cavs GM
Altman has been serving as the Cavs' assistant general manager under David Griffin
-
Twitter reacts to Kyrie trade demand
It was a calm Friday in the NBA world ... and then it wasn't
Add a Comment