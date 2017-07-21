Cavaliers All-Star point man Kyrie Irving reportedly asks the club to trade him

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has asked the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade him, according to a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Friday afternoon.

Kyrie Irving asked the Cavs to trade him in a meeting last week, sources told ESPN. Story posting on https://t.co/b8H6X39PKb shortly — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 21, 2017

The news came out of nowhere, shocking everyone in the NBA world, including even LeBron James, who according to Windhorst's report, was "blindsided" by the news. Via ESPN:

Kyrie Irving is ready to end his run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as league sources told ESPN that the guard has asked the team to trade him. James was informed of Irving's request and was blindsided and disappointed, sources said. Other members of the team have learned of Irving's intentions in recent days as well.

Apperently, Irving no longer wants to play with LeBron anymore, as he wants to go somewhere else where he can be a "focal point."

The request came last week and was made to Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Irving has expressed that he wants to go play in a situation where he can be a more focal point and no longer wants to play alongside LeBron James, sources said.

This news brings new meaning to Kyrie's comments the other day, when he said that the Cavaliers were in a "peculiar place." If they weren't then, well they certainly are now.

Now, the Cavaliers must deal with the unenviable (and difficult) task of figuring out a deal that makes sense for both themselves and Irving.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs are one of Irving's preferred destinations, with Chris Haynes adding Minnesota, New York and Miami.

Sources: In the Kyrie Irving meeting with Cavs, one of primary teams raised as a preferred trade destination for him: The San Antonio Spurs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2017

ESPN Sources: On Kyrie Irving front, Cavs were given four preferred landing spots: New York, Miami, San Antonio, Minnesota. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 21, 2017

Kyrie reportedly also had interest in moving to Chicago as well, though that was before they traded away Jimmy Butler to Minnesota.

Kyrie Irving also considered the Chicago Bulls as a potential trade destination before the club traded Jimmy Butler, per Cavs sources. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 21, 2017

A few of those, specifically San Antonio and Minnesota, don't really seem to mesh with his desire to be more of a focal point, as each team already has a star in place -- though they are places where he could win.