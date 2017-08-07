Cavaliers unveil new Nike uniforms and include Kyrie Irving in the promo

The Cavaliers unveiled new uniforms Monday. They're the latest team to slightly tweak their look with the leaguewide switch to Nike apparel. These new uniforms aren't a major switch, but there are definite differences.

Perhaps at least as interesting was the choice of players showcased in the promo video. Cleveland's video obviously featured a lot of LeBron James, but they also included the jerseys of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. Irving of course has asked for a trade from the team and is currently not speaking to them, and Love has been mentioned in offseason trade rumors.

The Shield.

The Swoosh.

The Wingfoot.

Introducing our new coat of armor → https://t.co/iuYLihcVwT #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/QjqpaYQmxb — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 7, 2017

The biggest uniform change is the color palette. The former wine shade is much more of a maroon and the gold is much darker. The new design works well on the white unis, but the darker ones look a little off. Perhaps the jerseys will come off better on actual players, rather than in a design concept.