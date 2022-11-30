Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8) center Jarrett Allen only played in two of his team's four games against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-9) last year, and the Cavs will be missing him again when the two teams meet for the first time this season. He averaged 16.5 points and six rebounds in those 2021-22 games, but a back injury will keep him off the floor on Wednesday night. That could mean big things for Philly center Joel Embiid, who made his return to action on Monday after missing four games with a foot injury.

Game time from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland is set for 7 p.m. ET, where the Cavs are 8-1 this season. Cleveland is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 210. Before entering any 76ers vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. 76ers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. 76ers spread: Cavaliers -3.5

Cavaliers vs. 76ers over/under: 210 points

Cavaliers vs. 76ers money line: Cleveland -165, Philadelphia +140

Cavaliers vs. 76ers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors got several players that had been hurt back on the floor just in time to hand Cleveland its second loss in three games on Monday, 100-88. The Cavs still got a pair of 18-point performances from Darius Garland, who also had 10 assists, and Evan Mobley, who grabbed 15 rebounds. Cleveland's other three starters; Donovan Mitchell, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro combined to go 7-for-32 from the field.

Something that has been failing Cleveland in recent games has been its results around the three-point line on both ends of the floor. Over their last three outings, the Cavs have made just 27.3% of their three-pointers but allowed opponents to hit 39.8% of their attempts. Without Allen and Kevin Love (thumb), Philadelphia should feast down low, as the 76ers have scored 54.7 points in the paint per game over their last three.

What you need to know about the 76ers

The 76ers picked up their fourth win in five games on Monday against Atlanta, 140-101. Embiid looked like his old self in his first game back after sitting out the last four, with 30 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds. Tobias Harris has been on a tear over his last five games and has averaged 23 points per start during that stretch. He had 24 points with 10 rebounds in Monday's victory.

Philadelphia was already a tough perimeter defense this year and has held opponents to just 31.7% from downtown, but even with recent injuries, it has still kept teams to just 32.4% over its last three games. Another thing working in Philadelphia's favor is that its bench has scored an average of 36 points over the last five games. Conversely, Cleveland's bench has scored just 28 and will need to step up in a tough matchup without Love in the rotation. James Harden (foot) and Tyrese Maxey (foot) remain out for Philadelphia.

How to make Cavaliers vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated 76ers vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Cavaliers vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out!