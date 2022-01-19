The Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in a Central Division clash at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at the United Center. Chicago is 27-15 overall and 15-6 at home, while Cleveland is 27-18 overall and 15-9 on the road. The Cavaliers extended their winning streak to five games with a victory over Brooklyn on Monday, while Chicago has lost four straight.

Cleveland is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 215.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers spread: Bulls +2.5

Bulls vs. Cavaliers over-under: 215 points

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago will be looking to take advantage of a lone home game sandwiched between five road games. The Bulls are on a four-game losing streak following their 119-106 setback at Memphis on Monday. They are currently without a pair of starters in Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, who are both sidelined with knee injuries, while Javonte Green (adductor) and Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) are also out.

One of their best defensive players, Alex Caruso, is expected to return on Wednesday. He has not played since Dec. 20 due to injuries and the NBA's health and safety protocol. Small forward DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago with 25.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. The Bulls have won nine of their last 11 home games.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland is red-hot coming into this game, winning each of its last five games. The Cavaliers won four consecutive road games and then added a 114-107 win against Brooklyn on Monday night. Point guard Darius Garland led the way with 22 points and 12 assists, scoring or assisting on eight of Cleveland's first 10 points in the fourth quarter.

It was a team effort, though, as five other players finished in double figures. Cleveland has already notched one win over Chicago this season, picking up a 115-92 win on Dec. 8. The Cavaliers have covered the spread in 10 of their last 14 games against Eastern Conference opponents. New addition Rajon Rondo (hamstring) will not be available on Wednesday.

