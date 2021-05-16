The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 47-24 overall and 27-8 at home, while Cleveland is 22-49 overall and 9-26 on the road. The Cavaliers are 16-34-1 against the spread in their last 51 games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game. The Nets are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as a favorite.

Brooklyn is favored by 14-points in the latest Nets vs. Cavaliers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.5.

The model entered Week 21 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Cavaliers:

Nets vs. Cavaliers spread: Nets -14

Nets vs. Cavaliers over-under: 226.5 points

Nets vs. Cavaliers money line: Nets -1450, Cavaliers +850

What you need to know about the Nets



Brooklyn rolled to its fourth straight victory on Saturday, thumping the Bulls 105-91. Bruce Brown led the charge as he dropped a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving leads the Nets with 27.1 points and 6.1 assists per game, while DeAndre Jordan pulls down 7.5 rebounds per outing. Brooklyn scores 118.5 points per game and allows 115.2 defensively. Brooklyn is a single game behind Philadelphia for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Nets enter Sunday boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.3 percent.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland dropped its 12th decision in its last 13 games, losing to the Wizards 120-105 on Friday. Jarrett Allen put forth a good effort, posting a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers with 24.5 point per game, while Jarrett Allen pulls in 9.9 rebounds and Darius Garland deals 6.1 assists per outing. Cleveland scores 103.8 points per game and allows 111.5 defensively. Cleveland allows opponents to shoot 48.3 percent from the floor on average, which is the second-highest shooting percentage allowed in the NBA.

