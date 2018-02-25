Cavaliers vs. Spurs odds: Picks from an expert on a 20-9 NBA run

Larry Hartstein has a vast network of Vegas sources and just released a play for Sunday

The San Antonio Spurs, mired in a 1-6 skid, are in Cleveland on Sunday to play the surging Cavaliers in a nationally-televised 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. The Cavaliers opened as 4.5-point favorites and now are laying five. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has risen slightly from 215 to 215.5.

Before picking either side, you need to read what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein -- who has put together a sizzling 20-9 run picking NBA games -- has to say. 

On Thursday, Hartstein made a confident pick on Cavaliers-Grizzlies, noting how Memphis, a five-point underdog, didn't have the talent to match a more physical Cleveland squad that was finally beginning to jell. The result: Six Cavs scored double digits as Cleveland rolled, 112-89, allowing Hartstein to cover by more than a dozen points.

Part of his success: Hartstein has a vast network of Vegas sources and has been covering the industry as a sportswriter and analyst for two decades. He can spot a bad line from a mile away.

Now, Hartstein has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Spurs-Cavaliers on Sunday and locked in his pick. We can tell you he's expecting a low-scoring affair and is leaning towards the Under, but what about the spread, which he's made his name picking?

Hartstein knows if San Antonio expects to win -- or at least stay within the spread -- the defense must significantly tighten up, which is no easy task with Kawhi Leonard out of commission. San Antonio is yielding 108 points per contest during its recent four-game skid. The Spurs must blanket LeBron James, who's averaging 28 points over his last five outings.

But Cleveland can cover the spread by spreading the ball around. Newly-acquired guard Jordan Clarkson has come off the bench in all four games as a Cavalier and recorded double digits three times. They'll also be playing in front of a rowdy home crowd.

Hartstein has spotted a glaring trend that caused him to pounce on one side of the spread.

So what side of Spurs-Cavaliers do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Spurs vs. Cavaliers, and see what glaring stat tips the scales, all from the expert who has absolutely crushed the NBA.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories