The Golden State Warriors (4-7) will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-3) at 10 p.m. ET Friday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors have gotten off to a slow start in the defense of their NBA title, and enter this matchup coming off a 116-113 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises in the league early in the season, but enter tonight's game looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to the Kings 127-120 in their last outing.

Warriors vs. Cavaliers spread: Warriors -1.5

Warriors vs. Cavaliers over/under: 229 points

Warriors vs. Cavaliers money line: Golden State -125, Cleveland 105

What you need to know about the Warriors

Things were close when the Warriors and the Sacramento Kings clashed on Monday, but the Dubs ultimately edged out the opposition 116-113. Point guard Stephen Curry took over for the Dubs, finishing with 47 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and eight dimes along with eight rebounds.

The Warriors have had an up-and-down start to the season, but Curry has played at a MVP level thus far. The eight-time NBA All-Star is averaging 32.6 point, 7.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Golden State has three other players averaging double-digit points per game -- Andrew Wiggins (18.2), Jordan Poole (15.2), and Klay Thompson (15.1).

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against Sacramento on Wednesday, falling 127-120. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and five boards.

The Cavaliers revamped their roster this past offseason, adding All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. The results: Cleveland sits in second place in the Eastern Conference and Mitchell is averaging 31.9 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. Cleveland has five other players averaging double figures in point per game led by Darius Garland (16.4) and Evan Mobley (15.3).

