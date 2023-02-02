It was a relatively close first quarter, but ultimately, Jayson Tatum came out on top with an 18-16 lead over his Brooklyn Nets opponent -- as in all five of them who were on the floor Wednesday night. It was a shame for Brooklyn, then, that Tatum has teammates.

Factor in the rest of Tatum's Celtics roster, and Brooklyn was utterly eviscerated. After 12 minutes of play, the Celtics led the Nets 46-16. It was the biggest first-quarter lead in Celtics history, and the second-worst quarter ever played by the Nets, and you'll be stunned to hear that things didn't get much better from there. The final was a humiliating 139-96.

Despite their enormous lead, the Celtics managed to win each of the four quarters. No Net scored more than Kyrie Irving's 20 points. Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 57 in 61 minutes on the court.

Their combined performance made for a bit more history. Both of Boston's top stars scored at least 25 points, the 27th time this season that they've done that, making it the first time teammates have done that that many times beyond the All-Star break, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The victory is the latest in a growing trend between Boston and Brooklyn. The Nets haven't beaten the Celtics since Nov. 24, 2021. If you include the playoffs, the Celtics have now beaten the Nets 10 times in a row. All three Boston victories this season have come by double digits. Kevin Durant may have been out for this one, but losing by 43 is ugly no matter who you put on the floor.