The Philadelphia 76ers host the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday afternoon. The 76ers trail the Celtics by a 2-1 margin in this best-of-seven series in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Boston won Game 3 by a 114-102 margin on Friday to reestablish home-court advantage in the series. Joel Embiid (knee) is officially listed as questionable for the Sixers. Marcus Smart (ankle) and Blake Griffin (back) are listed as questionable for the Celtics.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214.5 in the latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds.



Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Sixers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics vs. 76ers over/under: 214.5 points

Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Celtics -130, 76ers +110

BOS: The Celtics are 25-20 against the spread in road games

PHI: The 76ers are 26-17-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has an elite defense, allowing fewer than 1.09 points per possession in the first three games of the series. The Celtics also finished No. 2 in the NBA in defensive efficiency, giving up 110.6 points per 100 possessions, during the 2022-23 regular season. Still, Boston's offense has been its backbone so far in the postseason, posting the best numbers of any playoff team. The Celtics are No. 1 in the 2023 NBA playoffs in offensive efficiency, scoring 120.6 points per 100 possessions. That includes 124.6 points per 100 possessions against Philadelphia, and Boston leads the playoffs with a 62.4% true shooting mark.

The Celtics are shooting 50.6% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range in the series, and Boston is also averaging 26.8 assists and 12.4 turnovers per game. Boston has a pair of dynamic scorers in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, both of whom are averaging more than 25 points per game in the playoffs, and the Celtics finished near the top of the league in 3-point shooting, 2-point shooting and overall efficiency during the regular season. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is led by one of the game's best players in Embiid. The 2022-23 NBA MVP generated 30 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots in Game 3, and Embiid led the NBA with 33.1 points per game during the regular season. He is the anchor of Philadelphia's attack on both sides of the floor, and Embiid shot 54.8% from the field during the regular season. While Embiid makes a large impact on offense, the 76ers are allowing only 18.6 free throw attempts, 39.4 points in the paint and 9.4 second-chance points per game on defense during the postseason.

That comes after Philadelphia ranked in the top eight of the NBA in defensive efficiency this season, yielding 112.7 points per 100 possessions. The 76ers also ranked in the top six of the league in 3-point percentage allowed (34.8%), assists allowed (24.2 per game) and second-chance points allowed (12.7 per game), with Philadelphia creating well over 14 turnovers per game during the 82-game regular season. See which team to pick here.

