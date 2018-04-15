Celtics vs. Bucks odds: 2018 NBA Playoff picks, predictions for Game 1 from seasoned expert

The Boston Celtics won't have Kyrie Irving or Marcus Smart when they open the 2018 NBA Playoffs at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, but they're still favored to get past Milwaukee and the "Greek Freak," Giannis Antetokounmpo.



Sportsbooks list Boston as a 4-point home favorite in Game 1, up a half-point from the opener. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has plunged from 205 to 201.5



On Wednesday, the final day of the regular season, Hartstein faded the Bucks as 6.5-point underdogs at Philly, noting Milwaukee actually would benefit by losing, thus avoiding Cleveland in the first round. The result: the Bucks lost by 35, the easiest cash you'll ever see.



He knows that if the seventh-seeded Bucks expect to win -- or at least cover the spread -- they'll need a huge performance from Antetokounmpo. He averaged 33.5 points against Boston as the teams split four regular-season meetings.



The Celtics will cover if Terry Rozier (10-of-38 shooting in his last four games) plays like he did earlier in the season, Al Horford takes the pressure off Boston's youngsters and Brad Stevens finds a way to slow down the Greek Freak. Boston has covered four of the past five meetings, and enters the playoffs on a 5-1 ATS run at TD Garden.



