The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at TD Garden. Boston is 14-14 overall and 7-5 at home, while the Hawks are 12-16 overall and 6-7 on the road. The Hawks snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Celtics on Wednesday.

Celtics vs. Hawks spread: Celtics -4

Celtics vs. Hawks over-under: 225,5 points

What you need to know about the Hawks

In the first of two games between the teams on Wednesday, the Hawks beat the Celtics, 122-114. The win ended a four-game Atlanta losing streak. Trae Young scored 40 points, with 16 in the fourth quarter. He made 14 of 20 shots from the field. Young also had eight assists. Clint Capela double-doubled for the fourth consecutive game on 24 points and 13 rebounds.

Atlanta shot a season-high .571 from the field on Wednesday, making 44 of 77 attempts from the field. The Hawks lead the league in defensive 3-point field goal percentage (.340). Assistant coach Nate McMillan will continue to fill in for head coach Lloyd Pierce (birth of child) on Friday. Rajon Rondo (back) will not play on Friday.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston has lost five of its past seven games. Jayson Tatum scored 35 points on Wednesday. The Celtics missed 21 of 31 3-point attempts. Jaylen Brown had 22 points and seven assists. He is questionable for Friday's game because of a knee injury.

Tristan Thompson had 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals vs. Atlanta. The Celtics committed 15 turnovers on Wednesday. Kemba Walker was rested on Wednesday but is expected to return Friday. Daniel Theis missed Wednesday's game with a finger injury and his status is uncertain for Friday's game.

