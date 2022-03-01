The Atlanta Hawks visit the Boston Celtics for a nationally televised clash on Tuesday evening at TD Garden. The Hawks are 29-31 overall, but Atlanta is 12-6 in its last 18 games. The Celtics are 36-27 overall and 20-11 in home tilts this season. Boston reports no injuries for Tuesday's game. John Collins (foot) is doubtful for the Hawks, with Lou Williams (hip) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. The Celtics are listed as 6.5-point home favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224.5 in the latest Hawks vs. Celtics odds.

Hawks vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -6.5

Hawks vs. Celtics over-under: 224.5 points

ATL: The Hawks are 18-19 against the spread in Eastern Conference games

BOS: The Celtics are 20-21-1 against the spread in Eastern Conference games

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta's offense is elite by any description. The Hawks are scoring 114.0 points per 100 possessions for the season, ranking No. 2 in the NBA. Atlanta leads the league in three-point accuracy at 37.7 percent, and the Hawks are also setting the pace in the NBA by committing only 12.3 turnovers per game. The Hawks are in the top six in field goal percentage (46.8 percent) and free throw percentage (80.4 percent), and generate 1.98 assists for every turnover, a top-five ratio.

The Hawks are above-average in free throw creation and assists (24.4 per game), and also have a couple of notable defensive strengths. Atlanta is in the top five of the NBA in free throw attempts allowed, giving up only 19.5 per game, and are also in the top five of the league in defensive rebound rate (73.8 percent) and second-chance points allowed (12.2 per game).

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics are playing fantastic basketball over the last two months. Since Jan. 1, Boston is 19-8 with the NBA's best net rating, out-scoring opponents by nearly 12 points per 100 possessions. That includes a much-improved offense and the league's best defense. Boston is scoring 113.9 points per 100 possessions since the calendar flipped to 2022, and the Hawks are in the bottom five in defensive efficiency, turnover creation, assists allowed, and steals.

On defense, the Celtics are No. 2 in the league for the season, allowing only 105.3 points per 100 possessions. Boston leads the NBA in field goal percentage allowed (43.0 percent), two-point percentage allowed (49.0 percent), and assists allowed (21.6 per game). The Celtics are No. 2 in the NBA in blocked shots and points allowed in the paint, with top-10 marks in free throw attempts allowed and fast break points allowed.

How to make Hawks vs. Celtics picks

