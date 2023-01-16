The NBA will showcase a jam-packed slate on MLK Day, and the schedule begins with an afternoon tilt at the Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets host the Boston Celtics in the 45th game of the season for both teams. Charlotte is 11-33, with Boston bringing the NBA's best record at 32-12 after six straight wins. Jaylen Brown (adductor) is out for the Celtics, with Derrick White (neck) listed as probable. Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Hornets, with Kelly Oubre (hand) ruled out.

Celtics vs. Hornets spread: Celtics -8

Celtics vs. Hornets over/under: 232.5 points

Celtics vs. Hornets money line: Celtics -345, Hornets +270

BOS: The Celtics are 12-10 against the spread in road games

CHA: The Hornets are 6-14 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston is playing fantastic basketball on the way to the NBA's best win-loss record. The Celtics are on a six-game winning streak, scoring 120.2 points per 100 possessions, and Boston is out-scoring opponents by 13.4 points per 100 possessions over that sample. The Celtics are in the top eight of the NBA in defensive rating, and Boston leads the league in defensive rebound rate, free throw prevention, and assists allowed.

On the offensive side, Boston is even better, posting a top-three mark with more than 1.17 points per possession. The Celtics are in the top eight in 2-point accuracy (57.6%) and 3-point accuracy (36.9%), and Boston leads the league in free throw accuracy (82.9%). Boston is No. 6 in the league in assists with 26.8 per game, and Charlotte allows more assists per game than any defensive team in the NBA. With the Celtics also committing only 13.3 turnovers per game, Boston projects to be in a favorable position against Charlotte's defense.

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets are led by LaMelo Ball, who has scored at least 20 points in 17 of his last 18 games. Ball is averaging 24.8 points and 8.7 assists per game in that sample, while also shooting 39.2% from 3-point range. Charlotte takes care of the ball on offense, committing only 14.0 turnovers per game, and the Hornets also average 25.3 assists per contest.

The Hornets are potent on the offensive glass, securing 29.6% of missed shots, and Charlotte is No. 6 in the league with 15.7 second-chance points per game. Charlotte scores more than 54 points in the paint per game and, on the defensive end, the Hornets generate plenty of havoc. Charlotte is in the top 10 in turnovers created (15.0 per game) and steals (7.7 per game), with an above-average mark in blocked shots at 4.9 per game.

