One of the biggest rivalries in the NBA takes place when the Los Angeles Lakers (23-26) go on the road to play the Boston Celtics (35-15) on Saturday evening. The Lakers have won three of their past four games, notching a 113-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Boston is in a mini-slump, losing three straight contests, falling to the New York Knicks 120-117 in overtime on Thursday night. Marcus Smart (ankle) is out for Boston. Los Angeles lists LeBron James (ankle) as questionable and Anthony Davis (foot) as probable.

Lakers vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -8.5

Lakers vs. Celtics over/under: 234 points

Lakers vs. Celtics money line: Boston -355, Los Angeles +278

LAL: Lakers are 5-1 ATS in their last six Saturday games

BOS: Under is 4-1 in Celtics' last five overall

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is an assertive and versatile scorer. Tatum can score at the rim, from the post or from beyond the arc with no hesitation. The four-time All-Star uses an array of fakes to get the defender off their spots. The Duke product also does a great job securing rebounds for Boston. Tatum is third in the NBA in scoring (31.1) with 8.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. In Thursday's loss, he tallied 35 points and 14 boards.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon is a solid two-way threat in the backcourt. Brogdon has good length and awareness on the defensive end, forcing the ball handler to play physical throughout the matchup. The Virginia product has good foot speed and a smooth jumper. Brogdon averages 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. On Jan. 21, he totaled 23 points and seven boards.

Why the Lakers can cover

James has been exceptional this season. He continues to have the offense run through him due to his superb court vision and shotmaking ability. The 19-time All-Star is in a rhythm offensively, scoring 40-plus points in four of his last 12 games. James averages 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. On Jan. 24, he finished with 46 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Davis returned from injury on Jan. 25, providing a massive boost on both ends of the floor. Davis is able to glide defensively to defend the rim and out on the perimeter. The Kentucky product has a reliable mid-range jumper and is fearless when going to the basket. Davis averages 27.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He logged 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks on Wednesday.

