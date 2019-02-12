Celtics vs. Sixers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from advanced model on 41-26 roll

The Philadelphia 76ers look to turn the tables on the Boston Celtics, who have had their number as of late. The Celtics (35-21) have beaten the Sixers (36-20) twice already this season and won eight of the last 10 games played in Philadelphia. Tuesday's tip-off at Wells Fargo Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. Boston is 9-3 against Atlantic Division foes, but will be without star guard Kyrie Irving, who suffered a sprained knee on Saturday. The Sixers are seven-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds after the line opened at -5, while the over-under for total points scored is 225, down one from the opener after recent action on the Under. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying any Celtics vs. 76ers picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 212-158 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 18 on a blistering 41-26 run. Anybody following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Celtics vs. 76ers. We can tell you it is leaning over, but it has also generated an extremely strong pick against the spread that cashes in nearly 70 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The Sixers may be catching the Celtics at the right time. Boston is coming off a pair of crushing defeats against teams from L.A., losing to the Lakers on a buzzer-beater before blowing a 28-point lead and falling to the Clippers on Saturday. The 76ers have been nearly unstoppable on their home court, winning 23 of 29 games, and are 16-13 against the spread as home favorites.

Philadelphia's offense has been potent all season and is ranked third in the NBA in points scored at 116 per game. Joel Embiid (27.4 points per game) has been the catalyst, but the addition of Tobias Harris at the trade deadline has already paid off in the 76ers' last two wins. Harris scored 14 against Denver before adding 22 versus the Lakers. He is averaging 20.8 for the season.

But just because Philly has been playing well of late doesn't guarantee it'll cover the Sixers vs. Celtics spread Tuesday.

The Celtics have won both meetings this season and dominated the series the past few years, winning 16 of the past 18 meetings. Despite Irving (23.6 points) being out, Boston still has enough firepower to make up for his loss. Five other Celtics are averaging at least 10 points, including forward Jayson Tatum (16.4), who has reached or surpassed his scoring average the past three games.

Who wins Celtics vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. 76ers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.