The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors clash in a big-time Game 2 battle on Sunday night in the 2022 NBA Finals. These teams went blow for blow in Game 1. Golden State headed into the fourth quarter up 12, but Boston rallied to steal the win 120-108. The Warriors will need to come out aggressive to avoid dropping to 0-2 in the series.

Celtics vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -4

Celtics vs. Warriors over-under: 215.5 points

Celtics vs. Warriors money line: Boston +160, Golden State -190

BOS: Celtics are 9-1-1 ATS in their last 11 games as a road underdog

GS: Warriors are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following a straight-up loss

Why the Celtics can cover



Guard Jaylen Brown is an explosive and fantastic athlete. Brown has great leaping ability and is constantly attacking the lane. The 2021 All-Star also has a smooth jumper from the mid-range and the perimeter. Brown rebounds the ball well and plays stout defense. In Game 1, he dropped 24 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. The California product was aggressive all throughout the contest.

Guard Derrick White comes off the bench and provides a spark. White can create his own shot but also has the court vision to set his teammates up. The Colorado product had an outstanding performance in Game 1. He played good defense and was on fire from deep. He registered 21 points, three assists, and went 5-for-8 from three.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is an elite sharpshooter from all over the floor. Curry has deep range and can catch fire in a hurry. The eight-time All-Star has the arsenal to torch anyone lined up against him and that was on full display in Game 1. Curry exploded for 21 points and shot 6-for-7 from three in the first quarter. He ended up finishing the matchup with 34 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Guard Klay Thompson is another knockdown shooter on the perimeter. Thompson has played in plenty of big-time games and knows what that pressure feels like that. The five-time All-Star can heat up in a blink of an eye and Golden State will need that type of performance in Game 2. Thompson has an effortless shooting stroke with good defensive instincts. He produced 15 points and shot 3-for-7 from deep in Game 1.

How to make Warriors vs. Celtics picks

