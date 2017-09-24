Charles Barkley says he's embarrassed by response to Donald Trump in Alabama
Barkley spoke to the NFL Today crew about the response the president received in his home state
Charles Barkley, who was born and played college basketball in Alabama, was not pleased by the response to Donald Trump's speech in his home state. With Trump criticizing players kneeling during the national anthem, and rescinding a White House invitation to the Warriors, many athletes have come out and spoken against his words.
Barkley went on NFL Today on CBS to share his feelings on everything and he wasn't happy. He was extremely displeased with Trump and just as much with the response to his words by Alabama residents, saying it was embarrasing.
"The president of the United States should never use the word SOB. That's just 100 percent inappropriate. I'm embarrassed because he said the speech in Alabama and got a rousing reception when he said those things. So it hurts me that those ignorant folks in Alabama would applaud something so stupid."
What Barkley is saying is similar to how many athletes have felt about his recent comments. NFL players throughout the league Sunday knelt during the anthem as a sign of unity with those who have knelt before, such as former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick. LeBron James, who called Trump a bum for rescinding the Warriors invitation, also showed support for players who chose to kneel.
