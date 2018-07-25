Charlotte Hornets bringing back white retro uniforms as alternates next season

The Charlotte Hornets are coming for your nostalgia bone.

A year after bringing back their teal '90s look, the Hornets are dusting off another classic. The team announced Wednesday that they'll be using the white iteration of that classic '90s for alternate jerseys next season. They made the announcement with a pretty awesome retro-style reveal video.

As part of their 30th anniversary season, the Hornets will wear the striped white throwback -- which is a tribute to the original Charlotte Hornets look from their inception in 1988 through 1997 -- at least six times next season.

"With the success of our teal Classic Edition uniforms last season, we felt it was only right to bring the white version back this year as part of our 30th Anniversary celebration," said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield in an official release. "As we look to replicate the experience and excitement of the early days of the Hornets, wearing the white uniform that the original team wore every night at the Charlotte Coliseum brings another layer of authenticity for our fans."

When they do wear those jerseys for designated "Classic Nights," they'll also be playing on a throwback court design, which has yet to be officially unveiled.

Retro looks and nostalgia seem to be the wave these days, with more and more teams bringing back older styles as alternate (or, in the Lakers' case, primary) uniforms. But that's not necessarily a bad thing, especially when it's as fresh a look as these ones.