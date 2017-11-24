Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors odds: Picks from advanced model on 24-9 NBA run

Black Friday basketball concludes with a West vs. East battle when the Golden State Warriors take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBATV. The Warriors are 18.5-point favorites.

The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214, down three after opening at 217.

With such a large spread, and the over-under on the move, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

This model has been crushing football. It went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch, and went 19-2 on its straight-up college football picks last week. In the NBA, its A-rated picks against the spread are a red-hot 24-9 this season.

Now, the model has examined every matchup, every player and every trend in Bulls-Warriors and locked in against-the-spread and over-under picks.

We can tell you that the computer has over 214 hitting in 59 percent of simulations. And it has an even stronger pick for one side of the spread. And you can only see it over at SportsLine.

On the surface, this looks like a massive blowout waiting to happen. The Warriors (13-5), are one of the top teams in the NBA, while the Bulls (3-13) are among the worst. Golden State also boasts a strong 6-2 mark at Oracle Arena. Chicago, meanwhile, has just one win away from home this season.

In the midst of a huge rebuilding project, Chicago has the second-fewest points per game at 94.4, and in the series against the Warriors, the home team is 21-8-1 against the spread.

But even though there's a lot going for Golden State, that doesn't mean the Warriors will be able to cover a massive 18.5-point spread.

Chicago rookie forward Lauri Markkanen is off to a strong start, averaging 14.6 points and 8.3 rebounds. Promising young point guard Kris Dunn is also seeing extended action in recent games and has provided a spark.

Golden State is coming off a frustrating 2-2 road trip that concluded with a tough 108-91 loss at Oklahoma City for Kevin Durant's return. Few doubt that the Warriors will round into shape at some point, but they aren't at the top of their game right now.

So what side of Chicago-Golden State do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread winner of Bulls-Warriors, all from the model that has crushed its NBA selections, and find out.