The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 40-21 overall and 24-7 at home, while Los Angeles is 39-20 overall and 18-12 on the road. The Bucks have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against the Clippers.

The Bucks are favored by 5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Clippers odds, and the over/under is 226.5 points.

Bucks vs. Clippers spread: Bucks -5

Bucks vs. Clippers over/under: 226.5 points

Bucks vs. Clippers money line: Bucks: -206, Clippers: +170

What you need to know about the Bucks

The Bucks waltzed into their game on Friday with four straight wins but they left with five. They strolled past the Chicago Bulls with points to spare, taking the game 113-97. It was another big night for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double with 46 points and 16 rebounds. For the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

As a team, Milwaukee is averaging 121.5 points per game this season, which ranks second in the NBA. The Bucks enter Monday's matchup 5-0 against the spread in their last five games and they're 4-1 ATS in their last five games when playing as the favorite.

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Timberwolves typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Clippers proved too difficult a challenge. Los Angeles slipped by the Timberwolves 89-88. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points the Clippers have scored all season.

The Clippers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Norman Powell, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points, and Kawhi Leonard, who scored 32 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals. Leonard continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The Clippers are now 7-1 in their last eight games on the road, but they've covered the spread just three times in their last 10 games overall.

