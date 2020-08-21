Watch Now: Highlights: Mavericks vs Clippers ( 2:24 )

The Clippers and Mavericks have played two evenly matched games thus far, and arguably the most exciting first-round matchup will continue on Friday with Game 3. Dallas got out to a commanding early lead ing Game 2 and never let up down the stretch, as it shocked the No. 2 seeded Clippers with an incredibly efficient shooting night from most of its players.

L.A., though, is still the heavy favorite to win this series, and it could be said that this team has yet to play its best basketball in this series. Despite big performances from Kawhi Leonard and perennial sixth man Lou Williams, it wasn't enough to outlast a Mavericks team that shot 50 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from 3-point range. Dallas won't always shoot that well, and Paul George won't always go 4 of 17 from the field, but this series appears to be a lot closer than many had initially expected.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Aug. 21 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

TV: TNT | Connected TV: TNT app

Odds (via William Hill Sportsbook): Clippers -5 | Over/Under: 231.5

Storylines

Clippers: L.A. simply got outplayed in Game 2, as it never led for a single second over four quarters of action. Even with Luka Doncic getting into early foul trouble, and only playing in nine minutes of the second half, the Clippers weren't able to take advantage of that situation. They didn't have an answer to stop any of the myriad of shooters that Dallas deployed, which is unusual for this defensively stout team. It also didn't help that defensive workhorse Patrick Beverley was out for that game with a calf injury. Beverley is listed as doubtful for Game 3, which isn't ideal for the Clippers in trying to contain Doncic. Sill, though, L.A. will need to be more sound defensively in this contest, and not let guys like Seth Curry and Trey Burke cook them. On the other end of the floor, the Clippers need to get Paul George going early. The All-Star forward is shooting just 36 percent from the field and 28 percent from beyond the arc. That can't happen if the Clippers want to win this game, and more importantly this series.

Mavericks: Dallas came out with a bit more fire in Game 2, after the team felt that it got the short end of the stick in the opening game of the series with Kristaps Porzingis receiving two questionable technical fouls. Porzingis responded with an efficient 23-point, seven-rebound performance, and the Mavs' supporting cast stepped up while Doncic was sidelined due to foul trouble. The efficient performances Dallas got from the likes of Curry, Burke and Boban Marjanovic may not happen on a consistent basis, and the Mavericks will need to be cautious of getting too comfortable in Game 3, as the Clippers will surely try to come out and make a statement that they are the superior team. Still, though, through two games, the Mavericks have to be pretty happy with how well the team has played in the postseason against a championship-contending team.

Game prediction

The Clippers will have something to prove in Game 3, and George will put on a performance to silence the doubters. However, L.A. hasn't found an answer to slow Porzingis, and the same goes for Doncic. I think Dallas pulls out another shocking win in this one, but it'll be a close one. Pick: Mavericks +5