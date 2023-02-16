A Western Conference showdown has the Phoenix Suns (32-27) hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (32-28) on Thursday evening. Phoenix is finding its groove right before the All-Star break as the Suns are winners of five of their last six games. On Feb. 14, Phoenix topped the Sacramento Kings 120-109. The Clippers halted their two-game skid on Tuesday, defeating the Golden State Warriors 134-124. Kevin Durant (knee) remains out for Phoenix, while Norman Powell (knee) is out for the Clippers.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Caesars Sportsbook lists Phoenix as a 1-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Suns odds. The over/under for total points is set at 222.5.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Suns vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -1

Clippers vs. Suns Over-Under: 222.5 points

Clippers vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -105, Los Angeles -115

LAC: Over is 7-1 in Clippers' last 8 games following an ATS win

PHO: Under is 5-1 in Suns' last 6 overall



Why the Suns can cover



Guard Devin Booker is an outstanding offensive weapon who owns the skillset to attack from all three levels on the floor including a smooth post-game. The three-time All-Star is averaging 26.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. He also shoots 36% from downtown on 6.2 attempts. In his last contest, Booker racked up 32 points, five rebounds, and two steals.

Center DeAndre Ayton provides the Suns with an athletic and agile scoring presence in the lane. Ayton can score with both hands in the paint to pair with his mid-range jumper. The Arizona product logs 18.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, while ranking eighth in the NBA in double-doubles (29). On Feb. 14, Ayton finished with 29 points and 11 boards.

Why the Clippers can cover

Forward Paul George is a three-level athletic scorer who has the ball handles to break down the defense and get past his man consistently. The eight-time All-Star is lengthy and has good anticipation to snag steals. George logs 23.2 points, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, and on Feb. 6, he totaled 29 points, three assists, and two steals.

Center Ivica Zubac has great size and owns a solid wingspan to deter shots in the lane and pile up rebounds. Zubac possesses soft hands and finishes through contact with no problem. The 25-year-old puts up 10.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, and shoots 61% from the field. On Feb. 6, he notched 19 points and 12 rebounds.

