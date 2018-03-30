Clippers vs. Trail Blazers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Trail Blazers (46-29) have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since the All-Star break. They've scorched their way through their schedule all the way up to third place in the West, and have built a sizable lead over the teams chasing them.

The Clippers (41-34) are a team just trying to make the playoffs. They're one game behind Utah for the final spot in the West and they've been on the edge all season long. There's a chance they steal that final spot, but it's going to take some winning ... and some luck.

How to watch Clippers vs. Trail Blazers



Date: Friday, March 30



Friday, March 30 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon



Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN



ESPN Streaming: watchESPN

watchESPN Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Blazers just need to play good basketball at this point and they can seal a top three seed in the West. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum have been incredible as they've helped navigate Portland into position to lock up home-court advantage through the first round.

The Clippers have been a surprise team all season. From injuries to trading their star player and a lack of talent, this season should have been lost for them. Instead, they're on a three-game winning streak with a chance to crash the party. This is arguably one of the best seasons Doc Rivers has ever coached.

The Blazers have the advantage going into the matchup. They're playing better and the Clippers' guards just aren't good enough to contain Lillard and McCollum. Add in that it's a Portland home game and there isn't much reason to believe Los Angeles can pull this one out. Of course, weirder things can happen so don't count the Clippers out completely.