Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks odds: Picks, predictions for Trae Young vs. Luka Doncic from expert who's 11-5 on Atlanta games

Top-five draft picks Trae Young and Luka Doncic take center stage Wednesday when the Atlanta Hawks host the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff from the newly-renovated State Farm Arena is at 7 p.m. ET. Both rookies are impressing early, with Young averaging 23 points and 8.3 assists and Doncic pouring in 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Sportsbooks list Dallas as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Hawks odds, with the over-under for total points set at 234.5.

Oh knows Dallas (2-1) is above .500 for the first time since the end of the 2015-16 season thanks to Doncic and DeAndre Jordan, who has recorded a double-double in every game. They've helped Dallas succeed while awaiting the return of Harrison Barnes, Devin Harris and Dirk Nowitzki.

The Mavs rank eighth in scoring (118.3 ppg) and figure to shine against a Hawks side that has failed to cover its past five games versus Western Conference opponents.

But just because the Mavs are clicking offensively doesn't mean they'll cover in a raucous road atmosphere.

Young has electrified the Atlanta fan base, and he's coming off a 35-point, 11-assist masterpiece in a win at Cleveland on Sunday. The Hawks shot 49 percent in the 133-111 victory, nailing 22 of 47 from deep and also forcing 18 turnovers. On Wednesday, the 1-2 Hawks welcome back 7-footer Dewayne Dedmon from an ankle injury; he will be key to neutralizing Jordan inside. Plus, Atlanta has thrived in this series, taking the past nine meetings.

