Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will return to the lineup Monday against the Miami Heat after missing the previous four games with a calf strain, according to Chris Haynes. Ironically, Lillard suffered the initial injury against those same Heat, and has been out ever since. The Blazers lost that game to Miami, but have gone 2-2 since.

When they've had a healthy Lillard, though, the Blazers have been one of the NBA's better teams thus far this season. Portland started the season 4-0 thanks to Lillard, who averaged 33.3 points in those four opening victories.

More importantly, Portland, whose defense has ranked at the bottom of the NBA over the past several years, currently ranks No. 11 in the NBA. With a healthy Lillard leading the offense and an improved defense balancing out the team, the Blazers have a chance to return to the postseason after missing out last season.

The Blazers only missed the playoffs last season because Lillard needed surgery for an abdominal injury. There were serious questions about his ability to return at his prior All-Star level afterward, but he quickly answered those questions with his hot start this season. A calf injury has no relation to his abdomen, so assuming he's back up to 100 percent, he should be able to resume his strong start to the year. At full strength, this Blazers team has looked like one of the best that Lillard has ever played on, and now they'll have a chance to continue proving that with him back in the fold.